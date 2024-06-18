Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 115 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $678.95. The stock had a trading volume of 749,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,105. The company has a market capitalization of $292.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.48 and a 200-day moving average of $571.10. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $682.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.