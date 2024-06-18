Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

