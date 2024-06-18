Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $18.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.43.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
