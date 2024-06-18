Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $18.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.