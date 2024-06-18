Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,564,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 2,793,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.4 days.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,028. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

