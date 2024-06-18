General Partner Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.
Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %
INTU traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.68. 373,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.68 and a 200 day moving average of $625.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.74 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.