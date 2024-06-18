General Partner Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

General Partner Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,685,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,665,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,417. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

