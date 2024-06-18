General Partner Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

General Partner Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.67. The company had a trading volume of 596,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

