General Partner Inc. Buys Shares of 7,132 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 3,298,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,685,600. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

