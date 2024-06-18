General Partner Inc. Buys 505 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

