General Partner Inc. Acquires New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 364.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.13. The stock had a trading volume of 399,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,519. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

