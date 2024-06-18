General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Trimmed by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.83. 503,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,770. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.