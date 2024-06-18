Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,679,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 8,981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 968.0 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GNENF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

