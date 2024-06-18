Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,679,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 8,981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 968.0 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of GNENF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ganfeng Lithium Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.