Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

GLPI traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.14. 1,200,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

