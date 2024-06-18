Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Future Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $9.65 during midday trading on Monday. Future has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

