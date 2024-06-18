FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 312,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUGE

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 1,268,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.66. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of FSD Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

