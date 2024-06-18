Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. 14,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,420. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Frontera Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

