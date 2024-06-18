Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 32.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

FWRD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 968,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Forward Air has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $121.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

