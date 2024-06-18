Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.7 %

Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

