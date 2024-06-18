Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.7 %

Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

