Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.60

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 1511866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fluor Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Fluor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

