Fluence Energy’s (FLNC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.76.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 656,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after buying an additional 757,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

