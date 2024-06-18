Florian Baumgartner Sells 4,035 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $328,570.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $290,463.80.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30.
- On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $408,807.68.
- On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04.
- On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.
Cimpress Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cimpress by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cimpress by 4.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
