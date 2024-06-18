Florian Baumgartner Sells 4,035 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $328,570.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cimpress alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $290,463.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30.

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cimpress by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cimpress by 4.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.