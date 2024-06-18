First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FNY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.