First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of FNY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

