First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,681,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 4,443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 433,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.33 and a beta of 1.64. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.