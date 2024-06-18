First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,681,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 4,443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 433,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.33 and a beta of 1.64. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

