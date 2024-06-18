First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 583 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.97. General Electric has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

