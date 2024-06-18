First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 3,720 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.23. 2,485,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,453,787. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

