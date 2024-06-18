First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

CHD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 195,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

