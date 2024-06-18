First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.15. 2,969,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.05. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.