First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.68. The stock had a trading volume of 446,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $243.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.