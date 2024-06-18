First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after purchasing an additional 158,431 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

REXR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 137,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,439. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

