First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after buying an additional 305,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,676,000 after purchasing an additional 419,603 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,371,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $708,677,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.1 %

FCX traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 3,551,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.