First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 14,662 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $55,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,878,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,044,488. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average is $199.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

