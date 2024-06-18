First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBMS. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 106,088 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,106,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,681,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

