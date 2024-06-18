Financial Contrast: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and CFSB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $193.59 million 0.60 $9.22 million $0.49 19.10 CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million 3.88 $1.45 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 3.94% 3.81% 0.23% CFSB Bancorp -0.18% -0.03% -0.01%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and CFSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats CFSB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

