Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,755,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,557. The firm has a market cap of $431.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

