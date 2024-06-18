Expensify’s (EXFY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Expensify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

Expensify Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.33 on Friday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 248,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,778,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,553,122.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 248,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,778,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,553,122.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and sold 743,982 shares worth $1,229,661. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.