Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Evergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 249,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,096. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

