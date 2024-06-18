Evercore ISI Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.65.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

