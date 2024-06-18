Ethena USDe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.53 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $41.29 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,527,770,712 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,519,968,013.2134495. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00050016 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $29,947,460.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.