ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 13,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.