Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $221.15 on Monday. Esker has a 1 year low of $221.15 and a 1 year high of $221.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.19.

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

