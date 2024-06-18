Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 7% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $73.08 million and approximately $691,242.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,686.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.39 or 0.00586508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00110594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00262242 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00039709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00064841 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,891,441 coins and its circulating supply is 75,892,764 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.