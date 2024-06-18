ERC20 Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $172.36 million and $12,982.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,577.50 or 0.99965074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00080044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.15352961 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $12.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

