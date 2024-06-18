EPR Properties’ (EPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

NYSE:EPR opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EPR Properties by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

