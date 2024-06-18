Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) vs. HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Head to Head Survey

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HilleVax and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

HilleVax presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.67%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.09%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than HilleVax.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HilleVax has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Entera Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HilleVax and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -4.63 Entera Bio $130,000.00 569.73 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -7.39

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -56.18% -43.75% Entera Bio N/A -103.40% -85.00%

Summary

HilleVax beats Entera Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.