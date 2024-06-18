Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given a C$38.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has been given a C$38.00 target price by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
