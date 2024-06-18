Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,064. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

