East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,147,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 20,771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
East Buy Stock Performance
KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. East Buy has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
