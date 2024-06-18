Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRF stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

