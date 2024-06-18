dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

OTCMKTS DYFSF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,099. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About dynaCERT

(Get Free Report)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.