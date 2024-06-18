Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 69,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,298,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 224.40, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $3,532,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 672,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 672,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411,329 shares of company stock worth $322,376,736 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.